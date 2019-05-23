Several international leaders congratulated Narendra Modi on Thursday as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is all set for a historic win. At 2.45 pm, the NDA was leading in 346 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats, according to NDTV.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the election results reaffirmed Modi’s leadership. “Congratulations, my friend Narendra Modi, on your impressive election victory!” he tweeted. “The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world’s largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel. Well done, my friend!”

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Modi. In his letter, Xi said he is looking forward to work with Modi. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe also congratulated Modi over phone. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Modi.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also congratulated Modi. “It is a strong affirmation of the Indian people’s confidence in the BJP/led government,” he tweeted. “I look forward to closer and enhanced ties of Maldives-India cooperation.”

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said his government was looking forward to expanding cooperation between the two democracies.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena congratulated Modi on people endorsing his leadership once again. “Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future,” he tweeted.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli congratulated Modi for “landslide election victory” in the Lok Sabha polls. “I wish all success ahead,” he said. “I look forward to working closely with you.”