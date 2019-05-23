Election watch: In victory speech, Narendra Modi says BJP is committed to Constitution, federalism
All of today’s Lok Sabha election results updates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party as the National Democratic Alliance is all set to make a comeback at the Centre. According to the data on the Election Commission of India’s website, the BJP will surpass its 2014 performance, and is likely to cross 300 seats.
As of 7 pm, the BJP had 37 seats and was leading in 266 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats. Narendra Modi was leading from his constituency of Varanasi with a total of 6,74,664 votes. Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani in Amethi, while in Wayanad was leading with 7,05,999 votes.
Meanwhile, the Congress was leading in 39 seats and was declared winner in 10.
Live updates
9.05 pm: Naveen Patnaik congratulates the BJP for its victory in the elections. “I rang up the prime minister in the morning and congratulated him,” ANI quotes him as saying. “We will have a constructive relationship with the central government for the development and welfare of Odisha.”
9.02 pm: Congress leader Anand Sharma says it is time for an honest introspection for the party in the larger interest of the country’s democracy. “Accepting the people’s verdict with all humility, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his victory,” PTI quotes Sharma sa saying. “I hope the mandate gives grace and wisdom to leave the campaign bitterness behind and work towards unity.”
He further says: “It is time to collectively introspect and reflect on what went wrong and mistakes made that led to this humiliating defeat. We remain committed to the Congress ideology and values and reflect on how to rejuvenate the party for the larger interest of the Indian democracy, with all honesty.”
9 pm: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wins Raebareli seat with 5,34,918 votes.
8.50 pm: Jaganmohan Reddy is likely to take oath on May 30, ANI reports.
8.49 pm: According to the Election Commission’s website, the BJP is winning in 92 seats and leading in 211 out of 542 Lok Sabha constituencies. The Congress is winning in 25 seats and leading in 26 seats.
8.46 pm: Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda loses Tumkur seat to BJP candidate GS Basavaraj by 13,339 votes.
8.45 pm: BJP leader Varun Gandhi wins from Pilibhit seat defeating his Samajwadi Party candidate Hemraj Verma by margin of 2,55,627 votes.
8.36 pm: Before ending his speech, Modi thanks every BJP worker, from “panna pramukh” (page in-charge) to national president for the BJP’s landslide victory.
8.35 pm: “It is not about Modi, it’s about the aspirations of the youth and self-respect,” he says.
8.30 pm: “I will once again say that I will never act with wrong intentions,” says Modi. “And I want to promise I will never do anything for myself.”
8.29 pm: “In 2014, you did not know me enough but you voted for me,” says Modi. “But in 2019, you have known me well and have added to the majority.”
8.14 pm: Since 2014, the group of people who spoke about secularism have not talked about it, Modi says. “There used to a fake tag of secularism that seemed to wash all sins, today these people have been completely unmasked,” he adds.
The prime minister further says: “This was an election where none of the Opposition members spoke about inflation...No one has talked about corruption.”
8.10 pm: “This is not the victory of Modi but the victory of citizens desperate for honesty in governance,” the prime minister says.
8.06 pm: “If someone has won, it is Hindustan that has won, it is democracy that has won, it is public that has won and therefore, all BJP and NDA people with humility dedicate this victory to public,” the prime minister says. “I congratulate all the winners, no matter from which party or which region they contested.”
8.05 pm: Modi says, “I assure you that the BJP is committed to the constitution and federalism.”
8 pm: He thanks the Election Commission and the security forces for ensuring smooth elections in such a big democracy.
“When the war in Mahabharat ended, Krishna was asked ‘whose side were you on?’” Modi says. “I believe Lord Krishna’s answer is what the people of the country have given today. Krishna had said ‘I was not in anybody’s side, I was only in the favour of Hastinapur’.”
The 130 crore people of the country have stood up for India, he adds.
7.55 pm: “Since Independence, this is the first election where there has been the highest turnout,” Modi says. “This shows the commitment of our citizens.”
7.52 pm: Narendra Modi begins addressing BJP workers at party headquarters in Delhi. “I bow my head to the 130 crore people of India, this election is the biggest thing in the world,” he says.
7.50 pm: The BJP president further says that there will be no state in India where the BJP will not be able to expand to. “The next five years of PM Modi’s term will be the age of BJP’s expansion,” he adds.
7.46 pm: Amit Shah chants “Jai Shri Ram” as the crowd cheers. “Even after so much violence and rigging, BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal,” Shah says. “It tells that in coming days, BJP will establish its might in West Bengal.”
7.45 pm: “In 17 states, BJP has got more than 50% votes,” says Shah.
7.40 pm: Amit Shah says 21 Opposition parties had tried very hard to form an alliance. He also mocked Chandrababy Naidu’s efforts to build a coalition. “If you had worked hard to gain votes, maybe you could have opened accounts,” he says.
7.36 pm: “In the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards the upliftment of 50 crore poor people in the country,” Amit Shah says.
He says the “BJP’s historic victory” was achieved under Modi’s leadership. “After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row,” he says.
7.35 pm: BJP President Amit Shah begins addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. He thanks BJP karyakartas for the victory.
7.32 pm: Congress candidate in Barmer Manvendra Singh, son of former BJP leader Jaswant Singh, loses to BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary by a margin of 3.23,808 votes.
7.28 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu resigns, PTI reports.
7.23 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters in Delhi. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, Thawar Chand Gehlot and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan present at the BJP headquarters.
7.08 pm: In Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party candidate Supriya Sule was leading in Baramati constituency.
7.05 pm: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan wins from Jamui seat in Bihar. Lok Janshakti Party is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.
7 pm: BJP’s Ravi Kishan won from Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh against Samajwadi Party candidate Rambhual Nishad. Adityanath had won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
“This is a victory of the truth,” Kishan says, according to ANI.
6.45 pm: Here are the top updates from today:
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi congratulated Narendra Modi and the BJP for its victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi also conceded defeat in Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where he contested against Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani.
- Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti conceded defeat in the Lok Sabha elections after she trailed behind National Conference’s Hasnain Masoodi and Congress’ Ghulam Ahmad Mir in the Anantnag seat. Meanwhile, Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time, is trailing behind Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh in Begusarai constituency in Bihar.
- The BJP lost the Panaji Assembly constituency of Goa to the Congress for the first time in 25 years in a bye-election. The bye-poll was necessitated by the death of long-time MLA and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in March.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Lok Sabha election results, describing them as a victory for India. Amit Shah, the president of the victorious Bharatiya Janata Party, said the results were the people’s mandate against the Opposition’s propaganda and lies.
- Several international leaders congratulated Narendra Modi as the BJP-led NDA is all set for a historic win.