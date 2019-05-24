The Rashtriya Lok Dal has lost all three seats it contested in Uttar Pradesh as part of the grand alliance. Party chief Ajit Singh lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP Sanjeev Baliyan in Muzaffarnagar, while his son Jayant Chaudhary lost the BJP’s Satyapal Singh in Baghpat – both in close contests.

Baliyan got 5,73,780 votes in Muzaffarnagar, while Ajit Singh got 5,67,254 votes. In Baghpat, Chaudhary got 5,02,287 votes against Satyapal Singh’s 5,25,789.

In Mathura, the third seat where the party contested, Kunwar Narendra Singh finished runner-up against the BJP’s Hema Malini, with 3,77,822 votes. The margin was much higher in this constituency, as Malini got 6,71,293 votes.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal had formed an alliance to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power, and had fielded candidates in 78 seats, leaving Rae Bareli and Amethi to the Congress. However, the BJP won 62 out of 78 Lok Sabha constituencies it contested in the state. The grand alliance won 15 seats, 10 of them to the BSP. The Congress was reduced to a single seat – Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

Uttar Pradesh sends the most members to the Lok Sabha – 80.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first leader to win the post with a simple majority twice in a row since 1971. By 10.15 am on Friday, the Election Commission of India has declared results in 530 of 542 constituencies. Modi’s BJP has won 299 of these. The party is ahead in four of the other constituencies where counting is still under way.

Also read: