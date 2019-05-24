A look at the headlines right now:

Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi resigns as PM: The NDA Parliamentary party will meet on Saturday, and is likely to formally endorse Modi as the prime minister. At least 18 die after fire breaks out at a coaching centre in Surat: Several people were injured or killed when they tried to jump out of the building while trying to save themselves. British PM Theresa May to step down on June 7, indicates she has lost her party’s support: However, the European Union said May’s resignation does nothing to change its position on the Brexit deal. Supreme Court at full strength as four new judges take oath: The Supreme Court will have a judge belonging to the Scheduled Caste category after about a decade. Kashmir’s top militant Zakir Musa killed in encounter in Tral, say police: Authorities have imposed curfew in some parts of the Valley after protests broke out in Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora and Srinagar. No talks with Pakistan till it stops supporting terrorism, says Indian envoy to United States: Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India can no longer deal with Islamabad’s ‘double-handed policy’ of supporting terrorism and talking about peace. AIADMK government survives by winning nine seats in bye-elections, DMK wins 13: The ruling party’s tally in the Assembly is now 123, while the Opposition DMK has 101 members. BJP’s Maneka Gandhi ekes out a narrow victory in Sultanpur, her son Varun Gandhi wins Pilibhit: The Union minister secured 45.1% of the votes, while her nearest rival Chandra Bhadra Singh of the BSP had 44.45% vote share. Smriti Irani thanks people of UP seat for electing her, says its a ‘new dawn for Amethi’: The Union minister defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes. North Korea says nuclear talks with US will ‘never resume’ till it changes position on disarmament: Pyongyang warned that the nuclear problem would never be resolved without a ‘new method of calculation’.