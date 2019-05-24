The government on Friday banned extremist group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and its Indian sister organisations for allegedly promoting acts of terrorism. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification that the group had been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The ministry said that the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, which came into existence in 1998, and its formations like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan have “committed acts of terrorism, promoted acts of terrorism and have been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youth(s) for terrorist activities in India”. The Centre said the formations will henceforth be referred to as Jamaat-ul Mujahideen.

The ministry said the group also raised funds for procurement of explosives and assembling Improvised Explosive Devices.

The Centre said investigating agencies in India have found the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh responsible for the 2014 bomb blast in Burdwan, West Bengal, and the 2018 blast in Bodh Gaya town in Bihar. It said the Assam Police have arrested 56 members of the group accused of terrorism.

The Centre said investigations have revealed that the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh wants to establish permanent bases in India’s border states of West Bengal, Assam and Tripura, and spread its network in southern states with the aim of establishing a caliphate in the Indian subcontinent.