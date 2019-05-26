A look at the headlines right now:

‘There has been a pro-incumbency wave this year,’ says Narendra Modi after being elected leader of NDA: President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha earlier in the day and appointed Modi the prime minister. Modi asked the NDA leaders to win over the trust of minorities who have allegedly been cheated for vote bank politics.

Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as Congress president, but working committee rejected it, says party: Similarly, Mamata Banerjee said she offered to resign as West Bengal chief minister but her party rejected it.

CBI arrests two more Sanatan Sanstha members in Mumbai in Narendra Dabholkar murder case: The accused will be presented in a court in Pune on Sunday.

Former Jet Airways CEO Naresh Goyal and wife stopped from leaving India, say reports: They were deplaned from a London-bound Emirates flight as it was taxiing on the Mumbai airport’s runway. Three people beaten up for allegedly possessing beef in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh; five arrested: The victims were also arrested for alleged possession of beef, the police said, adding that the samples of the meat have been sent to a laboratory in Hyderabad.

Day after Surat fire, man who conducted coaching classes arrested; police say toll has risen to 20: The police have named two builders in the first information report.

Jammu and Kashmir Police file chargesheet against accused in Bandipora rape case: The chargesheet has been filed within 17 days of the incident, police official said. Two more climbers die on Mount Everest, toll rises to 10 over the last week: The toll on different mountains above 8,000 metres in Nepal has touched 20 this climbing season.

In Andhra Pradesh, Jaganmohan Reddy elected YSR Congress legislature party leader: Reddy is likely to be sworn-in as chief minister on May 30 in Vijayawada.

Harvey Weinstein set to reach $44 million settlement with accusers, say reports: The settlement will not affect Weinstein’s criminal trial, which is set to begin on September 9. Hehas been indicted on multiple charges of rape and assault.