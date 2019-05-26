The big news: Narendra Modi to take oath as prime minister on May 30, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Smriti Irani attended the funeral of the BJP worker killed in Amethi, and the CBI asked ex-Kolkata police chief to appear before it on Monday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi to be sworn in as prime minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30: At his first rally in Gujarat after poll victory, Modi said the mandate was a big responsibility.
- Smriti Irani attends funeral of former village head who was shot dead in Amethi: Seven people have been taken into custody so far.
- CBI asks former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar to appear for questioning on Monday: Earlier in the day, the CBI issued a lookout notice against Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country.
- Andhra Pradesh CM-designate Jaganmohan Reddy meets Modi, discusses special category status for state: Reddy said the situation would have been different had the BJP won just 250 seats in the Lok Sabha elections as then his party would have had leverage.
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Modi over phone, expresses desire to work together: Modi stressed that creating an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential to the future of relations between the two countries.
- In Narendra Dabholkar murder case, lawyer, Sanatan Sanstha member remanded to CBI custody till June 1: This comes a day after the two were arrested in Mumbai.
- Donald Trump dismisses concerns over North Korean missile launch: US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Saturday that the missile launches had violated UN resolutions on North Korea.
- Muslim man allegedly thrashed, asked to remove skull cap and chant Jai Shri Ram in Gurugram: Mohammad Barkat alleged that the men threatened to feed him pork when he refused to listen to them.
- No question of filing FIR or ordering CBI inquiry into Rafale deal, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government said the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report on the pact had belied the argument of petitioners seeking a review of the court’s verdict.
- Jharkhand Adivasi professor arrested for 2017 Facebook post on right to eat beef: Jeetrai Hansda’s lawyer said he suspects the arrest was made two years after the complaint was lodged as the BJP did not want to lose Adivasi votes.