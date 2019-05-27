A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was shot dead in the Bhatpara area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night, reported ANI. The victim was identified as Chandan Sau, a resident of Choushotti Pally locality.

Four unidentified men on two motorbikes shot Sau from a close range, according to News18. The incident took place around 10.30 pm when the BJP worker was returning home. Sau was taken to the Bhatpara state general hospital, where he was declared dead.

Security forces have been deployed in the area and the police have begun an investigation into the killing, reported ANI. BJP workers blocked a road in Bhatpara and demanded the immediate arrest of the gunmen.

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh of the BJP alleged accused the Trinamool Congress of murdering Sau. “Now, they should be ready for the retaliation,” he warned. Bhatpara falls under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Trinamool leader and acting chairperson of Bhatpara municipality Somenath Talukdar, however, dismissed the allegation. “None of our party men are involved,” he told The Times of India. “It is a result of gang rivalry.”

Sau was murdered a day after post-poll clashes erupted across the state. A man was shot dead in Nadia district during a clash on Saturday while at least 30 people were injured in violence in districts such as Birbhum, Bankura, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

A number of attacks on Trinamool Congress party offices have been reported in Cooch Behar and Hooghly. The walls of many Trinamool Congress offices were painted saffron in North 24 Parganas district, and about 200 Trinamool Congress workers joined the BJP in West Midnapore district.