Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday thanked the Mumbai Police for filing a first information report against a Twitter user who threatened to rape his daughter. The user, who used the social media handle “chowkidar_ramsanghi_”, had threatened to rape her if she failed to get her father to stop “talking nonsense”.

On May 23, the director had shared the threatening post on social media and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet: “Dear Narendra Modi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter.”

May 23 was the day when votes for the General Elections were counted. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 seats out of 542 in the Lok Sabha to get a second straight term in power.

On Sunday night, Kashyap thanked the Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Police’s cyber cell and author Brijesh Singh for helping him with the filing of the FIR. “Thank you [Chief Minister] Devendra Fadnavis and Narendra Modi,” he tweeted. “As a father, I am more secure now.

Kashyap rebuked critics on social media who said that he should not have tagged Modi in his post. “The irony with social media is when I say vote for your constituent so one can take there problems to them, they say Vote for the PM,” Kashyap tweeted. “When you tag PM to the tweet they say it’s not his responsibility go to the constituent.”