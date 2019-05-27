Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reiterated that there was no threat to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in the state and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for claiming that the government will collapse.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah rebuked Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa for claiming that the ruling state coalition will collapse. “Yeddyurappa has been saying for the past one year the government will fall,” Siddaramaiah tweeted. “He will continue to say the same for the next four years. I am confident the government is strong.”

“Yeddyurappa claims to form the government inspite of not having the number,” he tweeted. “This is not a new drama but this is continuously misleading the public. Mr Narendra Modi bowed to the Constitution but in which article has the constitution given the right to the BJP to destabilise our government.”

On May 26, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President BS Yeddyurappa had said that he is ready to face elections if the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government decides to dissolve the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also echoed Siddaramaiah’s claim that dissident leader Ramesh Jarkiholi will not leave the party, PTI reported. “I am pretty confident that he will take a decision in favour of the party and government,” Parameshwara said. “Ramesh Jarkiholi is our close friend. I believe that neither he nor his team will leave Congress.”

On Sunday, Jarkiholi had averted questions on his resignation timing but said that he will discuss his decision with his well wishers. “I may even give after one year,” Jarkiholi said.

On May 24, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had said the members of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have reaffirmed their commitment to the coalition. His statement followed reports about the collapse of the state government government following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s massive win in the Lok Sabha elections.