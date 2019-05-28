A look at the headlines right now:

  1. BIMSTEC members, leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation members.
  2. Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar skips CBI questioning in connection with Saradha scam, say reports: Kumar reportedly sent a letter to the CBI seeking more time to appear before its officers as he was on leave.
  3. Rajasthan’s agriculture minister resigns after Congress’s Lok Sabha election debacle, says report: Lalchand Kataria said it was not morally right for him to continue as minister after the party suffered a heavy defeat in the state in the polls.
  4. Smriti Irani’s aide in Amethi was killed by local political rivals, says Uttar Pradesh DGP: Fifty-year-old Surendra Singh, a village head, was shot dead by two unidentified persons around 11.30 pm on May 25.
  5. IAF officer backs Modi on Balakot claim, says ‘strong clouds prevent radars from detecting accurately’: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had also defended the prime minister’s comment and said ‘clouds could actually help planes to escape radars’.
  6. Mamata Banerjee forms five-member panel to investigate Vidyasagar college vandalism: The committee will also investigate the vandalism of the 200-year-old statue of Bengali writer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.  
  7. Tejashwi Yadav should quit as Bihar leader of Opposition, says party MLA Mahesh Yadav: The Rashtriya Janata Dal legislator said a senior leader from the party should assume the role instead of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son.
  8. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rebukes BJP for claiming Congress-JD(S) coalition will collapse: The former Karnataka chief minister asked which Article in the Constitution gives the BJP the right to stabilise a government.  
  9. Heat wave likely in parts of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana, says IMD: The public health department on Sunday said at least seven had died since January and 440 others were hospitalised due to heatstroke.  
  10. US is not seeking a ‘regime change’ in Iran, says Donald Trump in Tokyo: The US president said North Korean leader Kim Jong un was a ‘very smart man’ who understood the threats that nuclear weapons pose.