BIMSTEC members, leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation members. Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar skips CBI questioning in connection with Saradha scam, say reports: Kumar reportedly sent a letter to the CBI seeking more time to appear before its officers as he was on leave. Rajasthan’s agriculture minister resigns after Congress’s Lok Sabha election debacle, says report: Lalchand Kataria said it was not morally right for him to continue as minister after the party suffered a heavy defeat in the state in the polls. Smriti Irani’s aide in Amethi was killed by local political rivals, says Uttar Pradesh DGP: Fifty-year-old Surendra Singh, a village head, was shot dead by two unidentified persons around 11.30 pm on May 25. IAF officer backs Modi on Balakot claim, says ‘strong clouds prevent radars from detecting accurately’: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had also defended the prime minister’s comment and said ‘clouds could actually help planes to escape radars’. Mamata Banerjee forms five-member panel to investigate Vidyasagar college vandalism: The committee will also investigate the vandalism of the 200-year-old statue of Bengali writer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. Tejashwi Yadav should quit as Bihar leader of Opposition, says party MLA Mahesh Yadav: The Rashtriya Janata Dal legislator said a senior leader from the party should assume the role instead of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rebukes BJP for claiming Congress-JD(S) coalition will collapse: The former Karnataka chief minister asked which Article in the Constitution gives the BJP the right to stabilise a government. Heat wave likely in parts of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana, says IMD: The public health department on Sunday said at least seven had died since January and 440 others were hospitalised due to heatstroke. US is not seeking a ‘regime change’ in Iran, says Donald Trump in Tokyo: The US president said North Korean leader Kim Jong un was a ‘very smart man’ who understood the threats that nuclear weapons pose.