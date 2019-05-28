Decomposed bodies of two relatives of West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak were found in their home in Asansol on Monday, police officials said. The deceased are the wife and daughter of Ghatak’s elder brother, who died two years ago, PTI reported.

Police found the bodies of 60-year-old Joyshree Ghatak and 40-year-old Neelam after neighbours complained of foul smell coming out of the house in Asansol’s Hindustan Park area. A case has been filed for unnatural death. Police suspect it to be suicide but are awaiting the autopsy report, an unnamed official told The Indian Express.

“It is unfortunate. Police officials are looking into it,” said Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari.

Ghatak’s elder brother Ashim Ghatak, who was a senior lawyer in Asansol’s sub-divisional magistrate court, had died after drowning in Damodar River in West Bardhaman district, India Today reported.

Locals claimed that the mother and daughter had not been seen in public in the last five to seven years. They said that Malay Ghatak used to come to meet his sister-in-law from time to time, ABP Ananda reported. One person, known to the family, reportedly supplied them with essentials.