The big news: Three Bengal MLAs, over 50 TMC councillors join BJP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shashi Tharoor said it was premature to write Congress’ obituary, and one doctor was arrested for the suicide of a medical student in Mumbai.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 50 Trinamool Congress councillors, three Bengal legislators join BJP: Mukul Roy said the defection will occur in seven phases like the Lok Sabha elections.
- Premature to write obituary of Congress, ready to be leader of party in Lok Sabha, says Shashi Tharoor: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s offer to step down from the post will be suicidal for the party, and the social and political forces battling the Sangh Parivar.
- Mumbai Police arrest one of the three accused doctors in connection with the suicide of a medical student: Two health networks on Tuesday demanded justice for Dr Payal Tadvi, a medical doctor from an Adivasi community who committed suicide on May 22 due to alleged casteist abuse at a hospital in Mumbai
- Another climber dies on Mount Everest, toll reaches 11: The toll on different mountains with a height of over 8,000 metres in Nepal has crossed 20 this season.
- Centre issues advisory asking Indians to be vigilant while visiting Sri Lanka: Security situation in Sri Lanka is gradually returning to normal with the lifting of curfew, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
- Twelve die after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district: Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered the excise department to conduct an inquiry, and directed senior officials to take action against the guilty.
- Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking to extend permissible period to undergo abortion: The public interest litigation also argues that unmarried women and widows should be allowed to undergo abortion legally.
- Fuel prices rise by up to 83 paise since last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19: Petrol was priced at Rs 71.86 a litre in Delhi on Tuesday, up from Rs 71.03 on May 19.
- Two suspected militants killed in gunfight in Anantnag: The gunfight took place during a search operation in the Kachwan forest area of Kokernag.
- ‘Don’t fall into trap’, Anupam Kher tells Gautam Gambhir after he condemns alleged attack on Muslim man: Kher’s advice came a day after the East Delhi MP called the assault on a Muslim man in Gurugram deplorable.