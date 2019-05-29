The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Robert Vadra to its Delhi office at 10.30 am on Thursday in connection with a corruption case, multiple reports said on Wednesday. Vadra is under the investigative agency’s scanner for land deals in London, Rajasthan and the Delhi-National Capital Region that are allegedly illegal.

This is the ninth time Vadra, who is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has been called for questioning, reported NDTV. He appeared before the directorate in Delhi several times for questioning in February. Unidentified officials of the investigative agency told the news channel that they have received new evidence in their case against the businessman.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate moved the Delhi High Court seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra in a money laundering case. The anticipatory bail was granted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on April 1. The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea. Vadra has been asked to file his response by July 17.

The directorate has alleged that Vadra bought property worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.5 crore) using profits from “criminal acts”. The money was reportedly channelled through the United Arab Emirates. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

Vadra had filed the anticipatory bail application alleging that he was being subjected to “politically motivated, unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution”.