A fire broke out at Rifle Range Road in Kolkata’s Park Circus area on Wednesday. Fifteen fire engines have been deployed to douse the fire that engulfed plywood shops and a bamboo shed , PTI reported. An official said no one was hurt in the blaze.

The fire is believed to have started in a bamboo store house, Hindustan Times quoted an unidentified official as saying. “The fire spread quickly as there were inflammable material in the area,” he was quoted as saying.

Eastern Railways spokesperson Nikhil Chakraborty said the fire blazing near the Sealdah South section tracks had not affected train services.

The traffic police in Kolkata announced that Broad Street from Bullygunge Phari and Biresh Guha Street had been closed to traffic because of the fire.

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Rifle Range Road, Park Circus, 12 fire tenders present at the spot. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/nPqsDYJrlV — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019

#NewsAlert -- Fire breaks out at the Rifle Range road near Park Circus Area in Kolkata. 12 Fire tenders are on spot. pic.twitter.com/XwSoFMVaTr — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 29, 2019