The Congress said on Thursday that it has decided not to send representatives to debates on television channels for a month. This comes a week after the Congress party was able to secure only 52 of the 542 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections – eight seats more than it won in 2014.

“Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month,” the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted. “All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows.”

.@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month.



All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 30, 2019

The Congress’ decision comes at a time of turmoil in the party, with its president Rahul Gandhi adamant on resigning from his post following the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting held on May 25, Gandhi had offered to resign, which was rejected by the committee. Two days later, reports said that he had refused to withdraw his resignation and urged party colleagues to look for a new chief.

However, the panel has asked Gandhi to undertake a complete makeover and detailed restructuring of the party at every level, instead of quitting his post. Several senior Congress leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, have urged Gandhi not to quit.

On Wednesday, the Congress invited “like-minded parties” to attend a meeting on Friday, The Indian Express reported. A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party will be held on Saturday, likely to elect its president and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, the newspaper reported citing sources. Gandhi is said to be willing to represent the party in the Lower House.