Nearly 8,000 guests will attend will attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at 7 pm on Thursday. “It will be the biggest-ever event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” Ashok Malik, press secretary to the president, said.
The Congress said that it has decided not to send representatives to debates on television channels for a month.
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions in various parts of the country intensified on Wednesday, with the mercury touching 48°C in Chandrapur town of Maharashtra.
Jammu and Kashmir: One civilian killed, 80 injured in clashes with security forces in two districts
A civilian was killed and more than 80 others were injured in clashes with security personnel at two places in south Kashmir on Wednesday.The forces used pellets and bullets to disperse the protesters. At least 30 people were injured.
NRC row: Kargil war veteran declared a foreigner, sent to detention camp
The family of a retired honorary lieutenant of the Indian Army moved the Gauhati High Court after he was declared a foreigner and sent to a detention centre in Assam. Fifty-two-year-old Mohammed Sanaullah, who had fought the Kargil war, was arrested by Assam Border Police in Guwahati on Tuesday and taken to the detention centre for illegal immigrants in Goalpara.
Congress says it will not send any representatives to TV channel debates for a month
The Congress said that it has decided not to send representatives to debates on television channels for a month. “All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.
Narendra Modi pays tributes at Mahatma Gandhi memorial before swearing-in ceremony as PM
Narendra Modi paid tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat in New Delhi, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister for the second time. Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also paid tributes to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Sadaiv Atal Samadhi. The prime minister also visited the National War Memorial to pay tributes.
Heatwave conditions intensify across country, Chandrapur in Maharashtra records 48°C
Heatwave conditions in various parts of the country intensified on Wednesday, with the mercury touching 48°C in Chandrapur town of Maharashtra. Temperatures rose to 46°C in Nagpur and 47.5°C in Bramhapuri city. Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7°C.
BJP leader Usha Thakur calls Nathuram Godse a ‘nationalist’, says he was concerned about nation
A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “nationalist”, days after BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur stoked a controversy by describing him as a “patriot”.
Lost elections as they were seen as a fight between Modi and Rahul Gandhi, claims Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that people’s perception that the Lok Sabha election was a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi was a major reason for his party’s defeat. The other reason, he alleged, was that the overall atmosphere which prevailed in the country “rubbed off on Delhi as well”.
Narendra Modi visits Arun Jaitley after he opts out of Cabinet position in BJP’s second term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his home in New Delhi on Wednesday, hours after he requested to be left out of the new Cabinet because of his ill health. In a letter to Modi, Jaitley had said that he had faced “some serious health challenges” in the last 18 months. Jaitley said the letter was a formal request to the prime minister to relieve him of any responsibility.