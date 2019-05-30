Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday said that it will continue to provide outside support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, reported NDTV. “We extended outside support to the Congress government to prevent communal and casteist forces from taking over, and a decision to continue supporting it has been taken at the national president’s level,” said Bahujan Samaj Party vice president Ramji Gautam.

Two Bahujan Samaj Party legislators – Sanju Kushwah from Bhind and Rambai Thakur from Pathariya – a Samajwadi Party legislator and four Independent lawmakers support the Kamal Nath government. The Congress has 114 legislators in Madhya Pradesh’s 230-member Assembly while the Bharatiya Janata Party has 109 MLAs.

Gautam said there was no question of the party’s legislator being included in the Cabinet. “The stand of our party chief, Mayawati, has always been clear,” he said, according to NDTV. “We will support the government in Madhya Pradesh from outside and not accept any post in the government.”

Chief Minister Kamal Nath is said to be planning a Cabinet reshuffle, reported The New Indian Express.

Recently, Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Rambai Thakur had alleged that the BJP offered her Rs 50 crore and a Cabinet berth if she helped topple the state government. “But I am not going to be influenced by such offers,” she had said. “I stand with Dada [Kamal Nath].”

On April 30, Mayawati threatened to withdraw support to the Madhya Pradesh government in April after her candidate from Guna Lok Sabha seat joined the Congress. “The Congress will have to pay a heavy price for this when time comes,” she had said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s latest decision has come as a major relief to the Congress government after the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won win just one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the BJP bagged the remaining 28.