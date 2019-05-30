The website of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party was hacked on Thursday evening while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers took the oath of office at an event at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The hackers replaced several pages of the website with recipes of beef dishes.

In the tabs on the website’s navigation bar, the word BJP was replaced with the word beef. A separate section on “beef items” also appeared on the website. The pages with the beef recipes were accompanied with a message, “Hacked by SHADOW_V1P3R”.

The Delhi BJP website has been taken down at the moment, and users are being redirected to the party’s main website, which has pictures from the oath-taking ceremony.

Early in March, main website was hacked and it remained inaccessible for more than two weeks as the party’s information technology cell tried to fix it.

After the breach, the homepage displayed a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel. The website was taken down soon after. It finally came back online on March 21 but only showed one static page.