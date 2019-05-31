A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Honoured to serve India,’ says Narendra Modi after taking oath, 24 Cabinet ministers also sworn in: Amit Shah and S Jaishankar were among the several new ministers inducted into the Cabinet.
  2. BJP is trying to create rift between Bengalis and non-Bengali communities, alleges Mamata Banerjee: The Trinamool Congress chief was addressing a protest meeting outside the Naihati Municipality office.  
  3. JD(U) opts out of Modi’s Cabinet after being allotted only a ‘symbolic’ ministerial berth: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the regional party was not upset, and added that ‘it is not a big issue’. 
  4. Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar amid reports of merger between Congress and NCP: However, the NCP chief refuted the possibility of merger, adding that they discussed the Lok Sabha election results and upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.  
  5. Delhi BJP website gets hacked, several pages replaced with recipes of beef dishes: At the moment, users are being redirected to the party’s main website, which has pictures from the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  
  6. US President Donald Trump announces 5% tariff on goods from Mexico in bid to stop illegal immigration: The tariff will gradually increase until the illegal immigration problem is remedied, the United States president said.  
  7. UK court extends Nirav Modi’s custody till June 27 in connection with PNB scam: The judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court asked the Indian government to provide details on the prison where Modi will be lodged if he is extradited.  
  8. Insult to the sacrifice of forces,’ says Congress after retired soldier is declared a foreigner: The Opposition party lashed out at the BJP and said it was an example of flawed implementation of the National Register of Citizens in Assam.  
  9. Former Kolkata police chief granted one-month protection from arrest in Saradha scam by Calcutta HC: Rajeev Kumar cannot step out of Kolkata during this period, and the CBI will check on him everyday at 4 pm at his home, said the High Court.  
  10. Delhi High Court calls fire clearance norms moronic, says they are responsible for accidents: The court made the observation after it was told that clearances are granted after taking into account the number of seats in restaurants.  