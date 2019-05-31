On his first day in office as Andhra Pradesh chief minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday removed Director General of Police RP Thakur from his post along with Anti-Corruption Bureau chief AB Venkateswara Rao, PTI reported. Thakur has been posted to the Printing and Stationery Department while Rao has been asked to report to the General Administration Department.

Reddy’s YSR Congress Party had filed a number of complaints against the two police officers with the Election Commission and other authorities when it was in Opposition.

Former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang, who was serving as the director general of vigilance and enforcement, has replaced RP Thakur, The News Minute reported. Additional Director General of Intelligence Kumar Vishwajeet has been given full additional charge of the anti-corruption bureau.

Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam also transferred Satish Chandra, the special chief cecretary to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Principal Secretary G Sai Prasad, and secretaries M Girija Shankar and AV Rajamouli from the chief minister’s office.

Indian Administrative Service officer Shamsher Singh Rawat has been appointed principal finance secretary, a post that had been lying vacant for a long time, while IAS officer Solomon Arokia Raj has been appointed the chief minister’s secretary.

Meanwhile, senior bureaucrat Anil Chandra Punetha, who was the chief secretary in the Naidu government before the Election Commission shifted him, was relieved of his duties as the chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited after he attained the age of superannuation.