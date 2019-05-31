United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Thursday appointed Anita Bhatia, a person of Indian origin, to the post of deputy executive director in the international body’s arm that focuses on women empowerment and gender equality. Bhatia is an expert in strategic partnerships, resource mobilisation, and management, an official statement from the United Nations said.

Bhatia will take on the new role in the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships.

Bhatia completed her graduation in Calcutta University and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. She went on to pursue masters degree from Yale University in political science.

The statement said that the deputy executive director also had an illustrious career at the World Bank Group and has served in several leadership and managerial positions both at the United Nations headquarters and in the field.

For several years, Bhatia has served in the private sector arm of the World Bank as the director of Global Partnerships for the International Finance Corporation. “She developed and expanded innovative partnerships with public and private sector partners to support IFC strategy in key areas, including fragile and conflict-affected States, gender equality, financial inclusion, support to women-owned businesses and other priorities critical to attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals,” the statement said.

On May 24, Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar, another person of Indian origin, was appointed as the new Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. Veteran Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri had previously served as the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN-Women, PTI reported.