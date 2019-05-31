Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was appointed the minister of home affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet on Friday. Rajnath Singh, who was the home minister in the previous government, will now be in charge of the defence ministry while Nirmala Sitharaman will be the minister of finance and corporate affairs. Former Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is the new minister of external affairs.

President Ram Nath Kovind allocated portfolios to the 57 ministers who took the oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan the day before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, all important policy matters and other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

Nitin Gadkari retained the road transport and highways ministry and has also been appointed the minister of micro, small and medium enterprises. Meanwhile, Smriti Irani has been appointed the minister of child and women development and minister of textiles.

The Council of Ministers has 24 Cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state with independent charge and 24 ministers of state. The first meeting of the new Cabinet is expected to take place later on Friday, according to reports.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest representation in the second Narendra Modi-led government with 10 ministers, followed by seven from Maharashtra and six from Bihar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The National Democratic Alliance has 353 seats in the Lower House.

Cabinet ministers

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; all important policy matters; and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence

Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

DV Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemical and Fertilisers

Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries

Thaawar Chand Gehlot: MInister of Social Justice and Empowerement

Dr. S Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank: Minister of Human Resource Development

Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs

Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; Minister of Textiles

Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare;’ Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences

Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting

Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Ministter of Commerce and Industry

Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: MInister of Minority Affairs

Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of MInes

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Arvind Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise

Giriraj Singh: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Santosh Kumar Gangwar: MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Rao Inderjit Singh: MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, and MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Planning.

Shripad Yesso Naik: MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and MoS in the Ministry of Defence.

Dr. Jitendra Singh: MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office; MoS in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; MoS in the Department of Atomic Energy; and MoS in the Department of Space.

Kiren Rijiju: MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and MoS in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Prahalad Singh Patel: Minister of State (independent charge) of the Ministry of Culture, and MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.

Raj Kumar Singh: MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Power; MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and MoS in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Hardeep Singh Puri: MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and MoS in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Mansukh L Mandaviya: MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Shipping and MoS in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Ministers of State

Faggan Singh Kulaste: MoS in the Ministry of Steel.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey: MoS in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Arjun Ram Meghwal: MoS in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and MoS in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

VK Singh: MoS in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Krishan Pal: MoS in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: MoS in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

G Kishan Reddy: MoS in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Parshottam Rupala: MoS in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Ramdas Athawale: MoS in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: MoS in the Ministry of Rural Development.

Babul Supriyo: MoS in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: MoS in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: MoS in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; MoS in the Ministry of Communications; and MoS in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Anurag Singh Thakur: MoS in the Ministry of Finance; and MoS in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: MoS in the Ministry of Railways.

Nityanand Rai: MoS in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rattan Lal Kataria: MoS in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and MoS in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

V Muraleedharan: MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs; and MoS in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Renuka Singh Saruta: MoS in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Som Parkash: MoS in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Rameswar Teli: MoS in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi: MoS in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and MoS in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

Kailash Choudhary: MoS in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Debasree Chaudhuri: MoS in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.