The Pakistani Army on Thursday said it had punished two senior retired officers and a civil officer on charges of espionage and leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, which is the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, said retired Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. Retired Brigadier Raja Rizwan was given a death sentence along with Wasim Akram, a civilian doctor employed by an Army organisation.

“The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act by separate Field General Court Marshal for separate cases,” said the statement.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, who is the chief military spokesperson, confirmed the arrest of the two officers and the court martial. “Reports started circulating in the media that two senior army officers were under arrest,” Ghafoor said in a video statement, according to Dawn. “Yes they are. There are two officers who are under military custody on the charges of espionage. The Army chief has ordered a field general court martial which is under process.”

Retired Colonel Inam Rahim, who served in the Army’s judge and advocate general branch, told The Express Tribune that this is the first instance of a “three-star general” being sent to jail and a military officer sentenced to death under the Official Secrets Act.