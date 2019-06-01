The big news: GDP slips to 5.8% in the last quarter of 2018-’19, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on June 17, and 11 people were killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach in the US.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s economic growth slipped to 5.8% in January-March – slowest in over four years: The fiscal deficit for the year 2018-’19 was 3.39% of the Gross Domestic Product, marginally lower than 3.4% estimated in the revised estimates of this year’s interim Budget presented in February
- Parliament session to begin on June 17, Union Budget to presented on July 5: The speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha will be elected on June 19.
- Eleven people killed in shooting at government building in Virginia Beach, suspect shot dead: The suspect is a longtime municipal employee and is believed to have acted alone.
- Nirmala Sitharaman becomes second woman Union finance minister after Indira Gandhi: BJP President Amit Shah was appointed home minister, while Rajnath Singh is in charge of defence. Former Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is the new minister of external affairs.
- Centre releases report that showed unemployment rose to 45-year high of 6.1% in 2017-’18: Opposition leaders had earlier accused the Narendra Modi government of burying the report.
- Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman removed from state Cabinet: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was reportedly unhappy with Barman’s alleged anti-party activities.
- Temperature nears 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar city: In Delhi, the IMD issued the highest ‘red-colour’ warning as it recorded the season’s highest temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius.
- Centre approves extension of PM-KISAN Yojana to all eligible farmers irrespective of landholdings: The Union Cabinet approved pension schemes for farmers and traders, and extended a scholarship scheme to children of policemen killed in terror attacks.
- Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh becomes first woman fighter pilot to fly a Hawk aircraft: The Indian Air Force said that Singh landed after a four-aircraft combat sortie at Air Force station in Kalaikunda, West Bengal, on Thursday.
- Congress wins most seats in Karnataka urban local body polls: The Congress won in 509 of the 1,221 wards for which results were declared by 8.30 pm, while the BJP secured 366 seats.