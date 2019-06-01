An eight-member team of climbers, including seven foreign nationals, went missing on their way to Nanda Devi peak in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, PTI reported on Saturday. The group left Munsiyari village on May 13 to climb the Nanda Devi peak, which stands at 7,434 metres.

A rescue team has been sent to look for the climbers after they did not return to the Nanda Devi base camp as scheduled on Friday. The route to the mountain peak begins from Munsiyari. The group was supposed to return to Munsiyari on June 1.

The team included seven mountaineers from the United Kingdom, United States, and Australia, and were accompanied by a liaison officer from the Indian Institute of Mountaineering.

After the district administration was informed about the team on Friday night, authorities sent a search party to look for the missing mountaineers. Munsiyari sub-divisional magistrate RC Gautam said that the team included personnel from the State Disaster Response Fund, the Uttarakhand police, and medical workers. He said that the team of security personnel will arrive at the base camp on Saturday night and begin search operations, according to PTI.