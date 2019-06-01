The big news: Sonia Gandhi elected leader of new Congress parliamentarians, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP leader Amit shah took charge as Union home minister, and the US said it will end preferential trade treatment for India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sonia Gandhi elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party: Newly-elected Congress MPs and members of the Rajya Sabha had met on Saturday to elect a leader in the lower house and strategise for the upcoming session.
- Amit Shah takes charge as home minister: Rajnath Singh assumed charge of the Ministry of Defence and held a meeting with armed forces’ chiefs.
- Donald Trump to end US’ preferential trade treatment for India on June 5: ‘India, like the US and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters,’ the Centre said in a statement.
- Foreign climbers go missing on Nanda Devi peak, rescue team begins search operations: The group left Munsiyari village on May 13 to climb the Nanda Devi peak, which stands at 7,434 metres.
- ‘We have been instructed not to topple JD(S)-Congress Karnataka government,’ says BJP’s Yeddyurappa: The state unit BJP chief claimed Congress leader K Siddaramaiah was sending MLAs to join the BJP for ‘political leverage’.
- NASA prepares to send equipment to Moon from 2020: The equipment will carry out scientific investigations and demonstrate advanced technologies so that astronauts can land on the Moon by 2024.
- Kerala Police arrest man for allegedly attacking woman, chopping off her ear: The accused used to work as an ambulance driver at the same hospital as her.
- Unemployment rate for 2017-’18 is not comparable with previous surveys, says chief statistician: Pravin Srivastava said the present survey emphasised on education levels unlike earlier surveys which were based on monthly per capita expenditure.
- Vikas Bahl cleared of sexual assault charges in internal inquiry, says report: A former employee of Phantom Films had accused Bahl of sexual assault last year.
- Twelve people killed in shooting at government building in Virginia Beach in US, suspect shot dead: The suspect is a longtime municipal employee and is believed to have acted alone.