The Railway Protection Force arrested a train hawker in Gujarat on Friday after a video allegedly showing him mimicking and mocking politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went viral on social media, The Indian Express reported. However, according to the police, the arrest has nothing to do with the video.

Avdhesh Dubey, who sells on trains, was arrested from a platform at Surat railway station. According to TV9 Gujarati, he was produced before a Railway Court on Friday afternoon. The court sent him to jail for 10 days.

In the six-minute-long video, Dubey is reportedly seen parodying politicians such Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Railway Protection Force Inspector (Surat) Ishwar Singh Yadav said Dubey had been charged with unauthorised vending. “The video clip of Avdhesh Dubey has become very popular on social media and we also received his video,” Yadav added. “In the video clip he was seen making remarks on the political leaders. His way of talking to customers is quite impressive.”

The police have charged him with Section 44 (prohibition on hawking and begging), Section 145B (spreading nuisance or using abusive language in railway carriage), and Section 147 (unlawful entry into train) of the Railway Act.

Dubey is from the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and had migrated to Gujarat’s Valsad district two years ago. Since then, he has been selling toys to passengers travelling between Vapi and Surat.

