The big news: TN parties protest against ‘Hindi imposition’ in draft policy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India called US’ decision to end preferential trade status unfortunate, and Sonia Gandhi was elected the leader of Congress parliamentarians.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘No language will be imposed,’ says Javadekar after politicians criticise draft education policy: Earlier in the day, political leaders in Tamil Nadu spoke out against the emphasis on Hindi in the proposals of the Kasturirangan Committee.
- ‘Unfortunate’, says India after United States decides to end preferential trade treatment: ‘India, like the US and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters,’ the Centre said in a statement.
- Sonia Gandhi elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party, asks MPs not to let their guard down: At CPP meet, Rahul Gandhi said their 52 MPs were enough to make the BJP jump every day.
- Former minister Praful Patel summoned by ED on June 6 for questioning about alleged aviation scam: The Nationalist Congress Party leader said he would be happy to cooperate with the agency and ‘help them understand the complexities of the aviation sector’.
- Monsoon likely to arrive on June 6, heatwave conditions to continue in North India: Monsoon is supposed to be normal this year at 96% of the Long Period Average.
- Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister: Rajnath Singh assumed charge of the Ministry of Defence and held a meeting with armed forces’ chiefs.
- Lawyer and his assistant arrested in Dabholkar murder case are not cooperating, CBI tells court: The sessions court in Pune extended the remand of advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave till June 4.
- NASA hires three companies to send equipment to Moon from 2020: The equipment be used to carry out scientific investigations and demonstrate advanced technologies so that astronauts can land on the lunar surface by 2024.
- Pinarayi Vijayan asks for report on Wayanad farmer suicide after Rahul Gandhi’s call for investigation: Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in Parliament, wrote to the Kerala chief minister on May 28 about a farmer who committed suicide after failing to repay loans.
- Train hawker, whose video mimicking politicians went viral, sent to jail for 10 days: The Railway Protection Force said Avdhesh Dubey was arrested for unauthorised vending.