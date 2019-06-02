A look at the headlines right now:

Indian embassy in Islamabad protests ‘harassment’ of its Iftar party guests by Pakistani officers: The High Commission asked the Pakistani government to ‘urgently investigate these ugly events’. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expands Cabinet with eight JD(U) ministers, says no rift with BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party was offered one Cabinet berth, but it has not taken it yet. ‘BJP is using Jai Shri Ram as party slogan, trying to sell ideology of hatred,’ says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister said the saffron party is using the slogan in a misconceived manner by mixing religion with politics. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen glacier on Monday to review security: Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry. Folk dancer Queen Harish killed in road accident in Rajasthan: Three other folk artists were also killed and five persons were injured. BMC official deletes tweet thanking Godse for assassinating Gandhi, says it was sarcasm: The Nationalist Congress Party had demanded her suspension. Divya Spandana, Congress social media head, deletes her Twitter and Instagram accounts: In her last tweet, she had congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman on becoming finance minister. US visa applicants will be asked for social media accounts, past email IDs and phone numbers, says report: Diplomatic or official visa applicants will be exempted from this. War with United States would be a ‘disaster’ for the whole world, says China: Beijing also criticised the US’ support for Taiwan, which China considers an integral part of its territory.

Some schools in Karnataka shut for an extra week due to water crisis; 5,000 villages hit in Maharashtra: Water levels are alarmingly low in different parts of the country, and the onset of the monsoon will be delayed by a few days.