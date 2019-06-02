The big news: India protests ‘harassment’ of its Iftar guests in Islamabad, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nitish Kumar expanded his Cabinet with eight JD(U) members, and Mamata Banerjee said BJP was using ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as a party slogan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian embassy in Islamabad protests ‘harassment’ of its Iftar party guests by Pakistani officers: The High Commission asked the Pakistani government to ‘urgently investigate these ugly events’.
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expands Cabinet with eight JD(U) ministers, says no rift with BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party was offered one Cabinet berth, but it has not taken it yet.
- ‘BJP is using Jai Shri Ram as party slogan, trying to sell ideology of hatred,’ says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister said the saffron party is using the slogan in a misconceived manner by mixing religion with politics.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen glacier on Monday to review security: Rajnath Singh will be accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry.
- Folk dancer Queen Harish killed in road accident in Rajasthan: Three other folk artists were also killed and five persons were injured.
- BMC official deletes tweet thanking Godse for assassinating Gandhi, says it was sarcasm: The Nationalist Congress Party had demanded her suspension.
- Divya Spandana, Congress social media head, deletes her Twitter and Instagram accounts: In her last tweet, she had congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman on becoming finance minister.
- US visa applicants will be asked for social media accounts, past email IDs and phone numbers, says report: Diplomatic or official visa applicants will be exempted from this.
- War with United States would be a ‘disaster’ for the whole world, says China: Beijing also criticised the US’ support for Taiwan, which China considers an integral part of its territory.
- Some schools in Karnataka shut for an extra week due to water crisis; 5,000 villages hit in Maharashtra: Water levels are alarmingly low in different parts of the country, and the onset of the monsoon will be delayed by a few days.