Top news: S Jaishankar says no language will be imposed after row over draft education policy
The biggest stories of the day.
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said not language will be imposed as criticism grew against the emphasis on Hindi in the draft education policy.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik vacated the Bijepur Assembly seat and retained Hinjili seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the move, saying it showed Patnaik’s “discriminating attitude’ to western Odisha.
Former Chief Justice RM Lodha cheated of Rs 1 lakh, say reports
Former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha was cheated of Rs 1 lakh in an online scam in April, the Delhi Police said on Sunday. In his complaint filed at the Malviya Nagar Police Station on Saturday, Lodha said that he was duped after the email account of his friend, Justice (Retired) BP Singh, was hacked.
Four British climbers rescued from avalanche-hit Nanda Devi in Uttarakhand
Four British climbers were rescued on Sunday from a base camp of the Nanda Devi peak in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district which has been hit by avalanches. At 7,816 metre, Nanda Devi is India’s second highest mountain.
Jammu and Kashmir: Two alleged militants killed in encounter in Shopian district, say reports
Two suspected militants are believed to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. Unidentified officials said they have recovered the bodies.
‘No language will be imposed,’ says Union minister S Jaishankar on draft education policy
Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday reiterated the Centre’s position that the government will not impose any language. The minister’s response comes in the wake of politicians across party lines protesting against the emphasis on Hindi in the draft education policy submitted to the central government on Friday.
IIT graduate arrested for running fake free laptop scheme under PM Modi’s name to steal data
A graduate from one of the Indian Institutes of Technology was arrested in Nagaur district of Rajasthan for allegedly running a fake website with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and duping people. The website claimed that two crore free laptops would be distributed at Modi’s swearing-in ceremony held on May 30.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik vacates Bijepur Assembly seat, retains Hinjili
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday resigned from the Bijepur Assembly seat while retaining the Hinjli seat. Patnaik had contested from two Assembly seats for the first time in his political career and won both the seats.
Rajasthan: Farmer dies of heatstroke in Sikar; temperature hits 48.9°C in Churu
A farmer died of sunstroke in Rajasthan on Sunday as the maximum temperature recorded was 44°C or above in several parts in the state. Churu district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 48.9°C in the state.
Islamabad: Indian embassy protests ‘harassment’ of its Iftar party guests by Pakistani officers
The Indian High Commission issued a statement on Sunday after several guests who visited its Iftar party in Islamabad on Saturday evening complained of harassment. The guests faced “unprecedented harassment and intimidation” by security agencies, the embassy said.
‘BJP is using Jai Shri Ram as party slogan, trying to sell ideology of hatred’: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party was mixing religion with politics using the “Jai Shri Ram” slogan. She added that deliberate attempts are being made to promote the ideology of hatred through “vandalism and violence”, and this must be opposed.