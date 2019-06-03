Former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha was cheated of Rs 1 lakh in an online scam in April, the Delhi Police said on Sunday. In his complaint filed at the Malviya Nagar Police Station on Saturday, Lodha said that he was duped after the email account of his friend, Justice (Retired) BP Singh, was hacked.

“I, on April 19, received a mail from the email ID of BP Singh that he required immediate help of Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of his cousin brother as he [BP Singh] is unavailable over phone,” Lodha said in his complaint, according to IANS. “I immediately deposited Rs 1 lakh online in two transactions at the given account number.”

“I have been regularly corresponding with Justice BP Singh on arbitration matters,” Lodha’s FIR said, according to The Indian Express. “When I responded via email asking him to tell me what the matter was, I received another email stating that his cousin was suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.”

When Singh regained control of his email ID on May 30, he sent out a mail to his contacts explaining that he had been hacked the previous month.

“When RM Lodha read the email sent by BP Singh regarding his hacked email, he immediately disclosed that he was cheated and duped of Rs 1 lakh by the unknown hacker,” a police officer told then news agency. “On the suggestion of BP Singh, RM Lodha approached the Delhi Police and filed a complaint. We have registered a case under various sections of the IPC including cheating and the IT Act. A probe is on to identify the accused hacker.”