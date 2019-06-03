The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete its investigation in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case within three months, ANI reported. The agency had approached the court seeking six months to complete the inquiry.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and MR Shah directed the agency to investigate allegations of unnatural sexual assault under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and allegations of assault on the children being recorded, PTI reported. The court also asked the CBI to investigate the role of outsiders who facilitated the sexual assault of inmates by administering them intoxicants. The court then directed the CBI to submit its report within three months.

The alleged sexual exploitation of children at the shelter came to light in April 2018 after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar. The audit had been ordered by the state government, which filed a first information report against 11 people on May 31.

At least 34 inmates were allegedly drugged and raped, according to law enforcement agencies. The Central Bureau of Investigation – in its chargesheet filed in December – alleged that the main accused, Brajesh Thakur, had coerced girls to dance to vulgar songs and have sexual intercourse with guests. Thakur is currently lodged in a high-security prison in Punjab.

Seven girls, including five witnesses in the case, went missing from a government-run children’s home in Mokama town in February. The inmates were shifted to the Children’s Home for Girls in Mokama’s Nazareth Hospital from Muzaffarpur a few months back.