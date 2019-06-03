Bengali actor and singer Ruma Guha Thakurta died of old-age related ailments in her Kolkata residence on Monday morning, PTI reported. She was 84. Guha Thakurta is known for her roles in movies such as Ganga, Balika Badhu, and 36 Chowringhee Lane.

Guha Thakurta’s funeral is scheduled to be held in the evening. “She passed away in her sleep early this morning,” said Ayan Guha, the actor’s son. “Our family doctor confirmed it. The timing of her death could be between 6 am and 6.15 am.”

Guha Thakurta, who was the niece of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, began her acting career in 1944, featuring in Amiya Chakravarty’s Jwar Bhata. She also starred in movies such as Personal Assistant, Nirjan Saikate, Antony Firingee, Asha O Bhalobasha, and Dadar Kirti, among others. She was also known for her illustrious career as a playback singer. Lukochuri (1958), Tin Konya (1961), and Baksho Badal (1970) are some of the movies in which Guha Thakurta lent her voice, NDTV reported.

She began her career as a dancer and moved to Mumbai, where she married singer Kishore Kumar in the early 1950s. Guha Thakurta founded a song and dance troupe called the Calcutta Youth Choir in 1958. She is survived by two sons and a daughter. One of her sons, Amit Kumar, is a Bollywood singer and composer.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered condolences to the family. “Saddened at the passing away of Ruma Guha Thakurta,” Banerjee said. “Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers.”