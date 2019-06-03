An Indian Air Force aircraft with 13 people on board went missing on Monday. The plane, which had taken off from Jorhat in Assam, lost contact with ground controllers 35 minutes later, PTI reported, citing official sources.

The AN-32 transport aircraft, which was to land at the Menchuka airfield in Arunachal Pradesh, took off around 12:25 pm and lost all contact with ground staff around 1 pm. Those on the aircraft comprised five crew and eight passengers.

The Indian Air Force sent a Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 special operations jet on a mission to locate the missing AN-32, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

In 2016, an IAF AN-32 plane disappeared while flying over the Bay of Bengal after taking off from Chennai for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, NDTV reported. The aircraft was never found, and all 29 people were presumed dead.