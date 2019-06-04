A look at the headlines right now:

  1. IAF aircraft with 13 on board goes missing after taking off from Jorhat, search mission launched: The Indian Air Force said a C-130 jet, another AN-32 aircraft and an Mi-17 fighter jet, as well as an Army helicopter has been sent on the search mission.
  2. ‘SP-BSP will fight for social justice,’ says Akhilesh Yadav amid reports of Mayawati blaming alliance for poor poll performance: The Lok Sabha elections were not fought on issues, it was fought on something else, the Samajwadi Party chief said. 
  3. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval gets a second term and Cabinet rank: He oversaw the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack in February, and the 2016 surgical strikes.
  4. Centre revises draft education policy after protests against ‘Hindi imposition’: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, the Congress in Telangana and music composer AR Rahman welcomed the Centre’s decision.
  5. Mamata Banerjee targets EVMs again – wants fact-finding panel and calls for return to ballot papers: The West Bengal chief minister said Opposition parties should come together to demand the use of ballot papers.  
  6. Women can soon travel for free on metro and buses in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister said the state will try to implement this within two or three months.
  7. Bombay HC upholds validity of clause that provides death penaltyfor repeat rape offenders: The court dismissed petitions filed by three rape convicts in the 2013 Shakti Mills rape cases.
  8. Google Doodle celebrates 50 years of Pride historyDoodler Nate Swinehart said the Pride parade has empowered and given a voice to a bright and vibrant community.  
  9. In Sri Lanka, eight Muslim ministers resign in solidarity with colleague accused of Islamist ties: They accused the government of failing to guarantee the security of their community.  
  10. Jet Airways employees meet ministers of finance and civil aviation to discuss airline’s revival: Representatives of Employees’ Union of Jet Airways met Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and handed over a memorandum to him.  