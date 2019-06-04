Top news: Mayawati blames alliance between SP and BSP for UP poll drubbing, say reports
The biggest stories of the day.
Akhilesh Yadav has said the Samajwadi Party will fight for social justice along with the Bahujan Samaj Party, just hours after BSP chief Mayawati reportedly blamed the Samajwadi Party for the “poor performance” of the alliance.
The Indian government rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir and said the organisation had no “locus standi” in matters related to the state.
Meanwhile, politicians in Tamil Nadu and Telangana welcomed the Centre’s decision to revise the draft version of the National Education Policy that many had objected to for recommending that Hindi be made a mandatory subject in non-Hindi speaking states.
Live updates
‘SP-BSP will fight for social justice’: Akhilesh Yadav amid reports of rift in alliance
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party will fight for social justice along with the Bahujan Samaj Party, just hours after BSP chief Mayawati blamed the Samajwadi Party for the “poor performance” of the alliance.
India rejects OIC reference to Jammu and Kashmir, says group has no locus standi in matter
The Indian government on Monday rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir and said the organisation had no “locus standi” in matters related to the state. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC on May 31 appointed Yousef Aldobeay of Saudi Arabia, an assistant secretary general of the organisation, a special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir during the 14th OIC summit held in Makkah.
Jet Airways employees meet ministers of finance and civil aviation to discuss airline’s revival
A group of employees of debt-ridden Jet Airways met newly appointed Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the airline’s revival. The carrier has not been operating since April 17.
Hindi ‘imposition’: Politicians in Tamil Nadu and Telangana welcome modified draft education policy
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, the Congress in Telangana and music composer AR Rahman on Monday welcomed the Centre’s decision to revise the draft version of the National Education Policy that many had objected to for recommending that Hindi be made a mandatory subject in non-Hindi speaking states.