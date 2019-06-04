Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday confirmed that a 23-year-old college student admitted at a private hospital in Ernakulam has tested positive for the Nipah infection after the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Maharashtra tested his serum samples, PTI reported.

The man is a native of North Paravur in Ernakulam district and is a student at a technical institute in Thodupuzha in Idukki district. He had moved to Thrissur for a training programme and was hospitalised with fever. A total of 86 people, including four of his roommates in Thodupuzha, family members in Ernakulam and those who he worked with in Thrissur, are under observation.

Four people, including two nurses who had come in contact with the man, are down with fever, according to NDTV. One of the four people have been moved to an isolation ward, reported Mathrubhumi.

Shailaja said the priority right now was to prevent the spreading of the infection. Finding the source of the virus will be done in the second stage, she said.

Nipah is a virus that can be transferred from animals to humans. It causes fever and cold-like symptoms in patients before quickly advancing to encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, and myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart. There is no vaccine or cure for Nipah infections at present. An outbreak of the virus in Kerala in May 2018 had claimed 17 lives.

An expert team of doctors, including those who helped fight the the virus last year in Kozhikode, are in Kochi to monitor the situation. Isolation wards and fever clinics have been opened at the Medical College in Ernakulam district.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said he was in touch with Shailaja, according to NDTV. “The Centre will send monoclonal antibody [medicines] to Kerala,” he said. “Everything that needs to be done in a scientific manner has been initiated. Nothing to panic.”

The minister said the wildlife department has been directed to catch bats to test them for the virus.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday assured that the government was taking precautionary actions.

According to the Hindustan Times, a six-member team set up by the Union health ministry is expected to arrive in Kerala on Tuesday to assess the situation on ground and assist state experts in disease preparedness.

