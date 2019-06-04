At least nine people were injured and several people were left homeless following thunderstorms and flooding in Tripura since June 1.

A report released by the Tripura Disaster Management Authority’s State Emergency Operation Centre on Monday evening showed that 1,746 people were housed in 12 shelter camps in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts. The thunderstorms have either partially or fully damaged over 1,200 homes across four districts in the state – West Tripura, South Tripura, Sepahijala and Gomati.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places across the state on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Biplab Deb has directed district magistrates and other officials to begin rescue, relief and rehabilitation work as well as come up with possible precautionary measures, according to the Hindustan Times.

A woman died and more than 4,000 people have been moved to shelter homes in the last two months due to heavy rain in the state.