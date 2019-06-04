The Karnataka unit president of the Janata Dal (Secular), H Vishwanath, on Tuesday resigned from his post, PTI reported. Vishwanath was reportedly unhappy about not being consulted on deciding candidates for the urban local body elections.

Vishwanath submitted his resignation to Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Devegowda, saying coordination between the party and its ally Congress had failed completely and that governance has taken a beating, The New Indian Express reported. “Your [Devegowda’s] defeat in Tumkur has hurt me and the party,” he said in the letter to party chief. “The Congress deliberately refused us the Mysore seat and compelled you to contest from Tumkur where Congress had an incumbent MP. They conspired to ensure a humiliating defeat.”

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) run a coalition government in Karnataka. However, the government in the state has been vulnerable since it was formed in May 2018 and speculation of its collapse have surfaced every now and then. Former Congress MLA KN Rajanna had claimed last week that the coalition government will collapse by June 10.

Senior leaders of the Karnataka Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) had met in Bengaluru last week amid reports of rift between the coalition partners. There was also speculation about a Cabinet reshuffle to save the coalition government.

The BJP has 105 MLAs in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, while the coalition has 116 MLAs and the support of two Independents and a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA. In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won bagged 25 of the 28 seats in the state.

#Karnataka state JD(S) president H. Vishwanath has resigned from being the state chief of the party. He was reportedly unhappy in not being consulted on deciding candidates for the urban local body poll. More LIVE Bengaluru news at https://t.co/Xc74xXPFJG | @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/AwTP3znADx — EXPRESS Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) June 4, 2019