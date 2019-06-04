Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Tuesday resigned as MLA, reported ANI. He submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade.

Patil is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. There are also reports that at least 10 more Congress MLAs may follow suit, reported Times Now. Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held between September and October this year.

“I didn’t even campaign for the party during Lok Sabha elections,” he told ANI. “I don’t doubt High Command, they had given me an opportunity by making me the Leader of Opposition. I tried to do good work but situation made me resign.”

Patil had resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in the run up to Lok Sabha elections. He had openly campaigned for his son who contested the General Elections on a BJP ticket. “Denial of a ticket to my son was injustice,” he had told NDTV. “This shows the policy of the Congress.”