Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta on Tuesday filed a defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia alleging that they had tainted his reputation by claiming that he was involved in a conspiracy to murder Kejriwal.

Gupta had sent legal notices to both Kejriwal and Sisodia last week, seeking an apology for the comments. As he did not receive a response to the notices, Gupta said he filed the lawsuit in the Patiala House Court on Tuesday.

The BJP leader has also filed a police complaint against the two for trying to “falsely implicate” him in an alleged conspiracy to murder the Delhi chief minister, PTI reported.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was conspiring to get him murdered by his own personal security officer, similar to how former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

Gupta, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and Kejriwal have in the past argued about this matter on Twitter as well. The Delhi chief minister had levelled the allegations for the murder conspiracy after a man slapped him during a roadshow on May 4.

Gupta had then said that Kejriwal had instructed his liaison officer to keep security personnel away from him. Sisodia had responded saying that Gupta’s comments were proof that the BJP was involved in the attempts to murder the Delhi chief minister.

On May 20, he had refused BJP leader Vijay Goel’s help to get a personal security officer, alleging that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wanted him dead.