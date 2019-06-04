Five people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a man whose death triggered riots in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district in 2013, PTI reported. One more accused has not been arrested yet.

The five, identified as Prahlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender, were arrested by the police from their homes. The police were carrying out a court order to seize their assets after they failed to surrender despite multiple arrest warrants.

The accused were presented in the court of acting Chief Judicial Magistrate Vipin Kumar, who remanded them to judicial custody till Friday, said the complainant’s lawyer Mohsin Raza Zaidi.

On August 27, 2013, Shahnawaz was allegedly stabbed by the six accused in Muzaffarnagar’s Kawal town. Two of the primary accused were beaten up by villagers, which led to communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and surrounding districts.

Sixty two people died in the communal violence and more than 60,000 people were displaced. There were also several reports of sexual assault and abuse in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts.