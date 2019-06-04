The big news: Indian Navy and ISRO join search for missing IAF AN-32 plane, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Giriraj Singh mocked a BJP leader and others for attending an Iftar party, and Ashok Gehlot blamed Sachin Pilot for his son’s election loss.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian Navy and ISRO join search for missing Air Force plane: The administration in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district has also started a search operation with the help of villagers, reports said.
- Giriraj Singh mocks Bihar politicians, including BJP leader, for attending Iftar party: BJP president and Union Home Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah reportedly rebuked Singh, and asked him to avoid making such statements.
- Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for my son’s defeat in Jodhpur, says Congress’ Ashok Gehlot: The Rajasthan chief minister told ABP News that Pilot had assured him that Congress will win Jodhpur seat with a huge margin.
- Maharashtra Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil resigns as MLA: He is likely to join the BJP.
- BSP will fight UP Assembly bye-elections alone, not in alliance with Samajwadi Party, says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said the break in the alliance was not a permanent one.
- China dismisses US remarks on Tiananmen Square anniversary, claims now is ‘best period ever’ of human rights: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said China’s one-party state ‘tolerates no dissent and abuses human rights’ whenever it serves its interests.
- District officials waiting for Centre’s nod to retrieve bodies of five mountaineers from Uttarkhand peak: The magistrate of Pithoragarh said 10 mountaineers from the State Disaster Response Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police are ready to bring down the bodies.
- H Vishwanath resigns as president of JD(S) Karnataka unit: In his resignation letter, Vishwanath said coordination between the Congress and JD(S) had failed completely.
- Garbage mountain at Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi will be taller than Taj Mahal by 2020, says report: An unidentified Delhi municipal official told news agency AFP that 2,000 tonnes of garbage are dumped at the landfill every day.
- Swedish court rejects plea to detain WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in absentia in rape case: The Uppsala District Court said Assange need not be formally detained for interrogation by Swedish prosecutors as he is already in prison in the UK.