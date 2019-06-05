The big news: Search for missing IAF plane continues for third day, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jammu and Kashmir state polls’ schedule will be announced after Amarnath Yatra, and the BJP took control of Bhatpara municipality in Bengal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian Navy and ISRO join search for missing Air Force plane: The administration in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district has also started a search operation with the help of villagers, reports said.
- J&K Assembly polls schedule will be announced after Amarnath Yatra, says Election Commission: The poll panel, meanwhile, will keep monitoring the security situation in the state.
- BJP takes control of Bhatpara Municipality – its first civic body in West Bengal: Saurav Singh, a councillor from ward 20, was elected chairman of the board on Tuesday.
- New Navy chief issues guidelines such as ‘no fawning gestures, same standards of food for all officers’: In his new directive, Admiral Karambir Singh said women and children should not be lined up to receive or see off dignitaries.
- Centre is reportedly considering delimitation of seats in J&K; Opposition lashes out at government: The BJP reportedly wants to redraw the boundaries of Assembly constituencies in the state in order to increase the number of seats from Jammu.
- RJD will not object if Nitish Kumar returns to Opposition alliance, says Rabri Devi: The final decision on such a matter will be taken by top leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, she added.
- Mamata Banerjee’s government may not survive till 2021, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya: He urged the saffron party’s workers to prepare themselves as an ‘alternative force’ before the next Assembly elections.
- Pragya Thakur fails to attend court in connection with Malegaon blasts case, granted one-day exemption from appearance: Now, the BJP parliamentarian must appear in court before June 7.
- Pune court turns down CBI plea to extend custody of lawyer and his aide in Dabholkar murder case: Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi told the court that the CBI had recovered crucial data from advocate Sanjeev Punalekar’s laptop and mobile phone.
- Five arrested for alleged murder that triggered communal violence in Muzaffarnagar in 2013: They have been remanded to judicial custody till Friday.