Top news: IMD forecasts severe heat wave conditions in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heat wave conditions in many parts and severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in Maharashtra on Wednesday. It also said there will be no large change in maximum temperatures over the next two days.
The Election Commission on Tuesday said it would announce the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections after the Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrimage will begin on July 2 and end on August 15.
Chhattisgarh: Beggar in Korba killed on suspicion of being a child lifter, three arrested
The Chhattisgarh Police arrested two men and detained a minor for allegedly killing a beggar in Korba district on the suspicion that he was a child abductor. The incident took place on May 27, but the suspects were held after the incident came to light, said Lemru police station house officer Ramlal Maravi.
Nipah: Kerala government puts four districts on high alert after man diagnosed positive with virus
The Kerala government has put Thrissur, Kollam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on high alert after a 23-year-old student was diagnosed with Nipah virus on Tuesday. The districts were on alert as the student had recently reportedly travelled through the region.
Madhya Pradesh: ‘Computer Baba’ takes charge of river trust, demands helicopter for aerial survey
Religious leader Namdev Tyagi, also known as “Computer Baba”, formally took charge as the chairperson of the Narmada river trust under the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Soon after joining duty, he demanded a helicopter to conduct an aerial survey of the river.
Heat wave to continue across India, light rain brings relief in Punjab and Haryana
‘No fawning gestures, same standards of food for all officers’: New Navy chief issues guidelines
Days after taking over as the chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh issued guidelines aimed at tweaking contemporary social and ceremonial practices for optimum utilisation of resources and manpower. “Ladies should remain seated except when the President of India or the governor enters an auditorium or an event,” the new directive said. There is no need for “clapping/cheering/applause or fawning gestures” during such occasions, the guidelines said, according to the newspaper.
West Bengal: BJP takes control of Bhatpara Municipality – its first civic body in the state
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday took control of the Bhatpara Municipality, its first civic body in West Bengal, weeks after the party made inroads in the state by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has never run a civic body in the state. Saurav Singh, a councillor from ward 20, was elected chairman of the board on Tuesday morning.
Mamata Banerjee’s government may not survive till 2021, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya
Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday reiterated his party’s claim that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal might not be able to complete its term, and urged party workers to prepare themselves as an “alternative force” before the Assembly elections.
Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur fails to attend court, granted one-day exemption from appearance
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, did not attend court proceedings on Tuesday even though her appeal for exemption from appearance was rejected. The special National Investigation Agency court, however, allowed her advocates to file a new petition seeking exemption for one day.
The Election Commission on Tuesday said it would announce the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections after the Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrimage will begin on July 2 and end on August 15.