A day after Union minister Giriraj Singh mocked politicians who attend Iftar parties,Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that those who make unnecessary statements to stay in the limelight have no religion, ANI reported. Singh had on Tuesday mocked Kumar and a few other politicians for attending an Iftar party.

“Giriraj, I will not give any reaction to what he said,” Kumar told reporters. “Some people have developed an attitude to say unnecessary things to remain in the limelight so that media cover them. Such people have no religion as every religion preaches respect and love for each other.”

Kumar offered prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday and also urged people to pray for rain in Bihar as the state is likely to face drought conditions. “I wish people maintain brotherhood and peace across the nation,” he said. “We all should work together and not use derogatory language against each other.”

On Tuesday, Singh had tweeted a photo of BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party’s Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan, and Hindustan Awami Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi at an Iftar feast. He wrote: “How beautiful would this picture have been if a Navratri meal would have been organised with the same eagerness. Why do we hold back on our own faith and get into pretence?”

BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly rapped Singh for his remarks and asked him to avoid making such statements.

Singh, who is infamous for his inflammatory speeches, won the Lok Sabha seat from Begusarai. He defeated Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by a margin of 4.22 lakh votes in the recently concluded elections.

Singh’s remarks drew flak from the leaders he had criticised. “I am proud to be a Hindu. I take part in Holi programs too, not just Iftar,” said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, according to NDTV. “I have been a part of Iftar celebrations for 25 years. People who never hosted a Holi Milan party are raising questions today.”

“Everyone knows what kind of man Giriraj Singh is,” said Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan’s son, Chirag Paswan, who also attended the Iftar party.