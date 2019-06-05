A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi has set up two Cabinet panels to tackle slowing growth and unemployment, say reports: The prime minister is likely to head the two Cabinet committees. ‘Whoever messes with us will be destroyed,’ Mamata Banerjee warns BJP in Eid message: The West Bengal chief minister accused the saffron party of capturing voting machines, and said ‘it is certain that they will also go down very soon’. Clashes reported between protestors, security forces after Eid prayers in parts of Kashmir: Masked protestors displayed flags of Pakistan and the Islamic State group, reports said. Bad weather hindering search operation of missing IAF plane but efforts to continue through the night: The Air Force has expanded the search area and pressed into service two additional Sukhoi-30 aircraft. ‘Make Tamil an official language in central government offices,’ says DMK chief MK Stalin: Stalin had earlier said that the Centre was trying to impose Hindi through the three-language formula. ‘Such people have no religion,’ says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Giriraj Singh’s remarks on Iftar party: Kumar said some people have developed an attitude to say unnecessary things to remain in the limelight. At least 60 pro-democracy protestors killed by Army in Khartoum, says Sudanese Opposition group: The Transitional Military Council, which is in power in the African country at present, agreed to initiate talks with the Opposition on Wednesday. IAF choppers remain unable to retrieve bodies of five mountaineers: Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the choppers returned to base after three attempts, due to air turbulence, height and terrain. Pakistani military announces cuts in defence budget as country faces economic crisis: However, the military did not indicate to what extent the budget would be slashed. Indian economy will grow at 7.5% in 2019-’20, says World Bank as it warns against ‘skirmishes’: The World Bank said that uncertainty from the possibility of a no-deal Brexit can also impact South Asian economies, including India.