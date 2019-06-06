The big news: PM Modi sets up Cabinet panels for jobs, economic growth, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The weather department predicted that monsoon will be delayed by a week, and India defeated South Africa by six wickets in a World Cup match.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi has set up two Cabinet panels to tackle slowing growth and unemployment, say reports: The prime minister is likely to head the two Cabinet committees.
- Monsoon delayed by a week, onset over Kerala likely to be around June 8, says IMD: The weather department has forecast a normal monsoon this season.
- Rohit Sharma’s ton, Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-for power India to easy win over South Africa: Chahal returned figures of 4/51 to rip the heart out of the South African batting line-up in the six-wicket win.
- Donald Trump blames India, China and Russia for pollution, says can’t breathe in some cities: Trump told ITV that the United States has among the ‘cleanest climates’.
- Eight districts in Karnataka and seven in Tamil Nadu put on high alert for Nipah virus: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the measures in place, and said the situation was under control.
- BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj meets rape-accused MLA in jail to thank him for election win: The parliamentarian from Unnao said Kuldeep Singh Sengar was one of the most popular legislators in the state.
- At least 60 pro-democracy protestors killed by Army in Sudan, says Opposition group: The Transitional Military Council, which is in power in the African country at present, agreed to initiate talks with the Opposition on Wednesday.
- IAF choppers remain unable to retrieve bodies of five mountaineers: Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the choppers returned to base after three attempts, due to air turbulence, height and terrain.
- ‘Make Tamil an official language in central government offices,’ says DMK chief MK Stalin: Stalin had earlier said that the Centre was trying to impose Hindi through the three-language formula.
- ‘Such people have no religion,’ says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Giriraj Singh’s remarks on Iftar party: Kumar said some people have developed an attitude to say unnecessary things to remain in the limelight.