A look at the headlines right now:

Amid rift with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu’s Cabinet portfolio changed: Sidhu has been at the receiving end of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s criticism since the General Election results. RBI reduces repo rate for a third time this year, lowers GDP growth forecast to 7% for 2019-’20: The repo rate, or the interest rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, will now be 5.75% – the lowest in nine years. Prashant Kishor may work on Mamata Banerjee’s political campaign, say reports: Kishor, who is currently the JD(U) vice president, is credited with the YSR Congress party chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s recent win in Andhra Pradesh. Twelve Congress MLAs in Telangana join ruling party TRS: Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and called this a ‘shameless and brazen murder of democracy in Telangana’. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy revokes order barring CBI inquiries in the state: The order had been issued in November 2018 by the previous government led by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Start preparing for Assembly elections, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s son tells JD(S) workers: A video of the remarks made by Nikhil Kumaraswamy has gone viral on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka on June 8 and 9: The Centre said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Bhutan on June 7 and June 8. Bombay HC grants Crime Branch partial custody of accused doctors in medical student suicide case for four days: The court has allowed the Crime Branch to question them on Thursday from 2 pm to 6 pm and then from Friday till Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. BJP sacks two leaders in Nagpur who allegedly predicted Nitin Gadkari’s defeat in Lok Sabha polls: Jaihari Singh Thakur and Abhay Tidke were removed from the party after their phone conversation went viral on social media. Wipro founder Azim Premji to retire on July 30: Abidali Z Neemuchwala will be re-designated as the chief executive officer and managing director.