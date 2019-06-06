The big news: Navjot Sidhu loses key ministry after feud with Punjab CM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RBI reduced the repo rate to 5.75%, and reports said political strategist Prashant Kishor may work on Mamata Banerjee’s Assembly poll campaign.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amid rift with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu’s Cabinet portfolio changed: Sidhu has been at the receiving end of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s criticism since the General Election results.
- RBI reduces repo rate for a third time this year, lowers GDP growth forecast to 7% for 2019-’20: The repo rate, or the interest rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, will now be 5.75% – the lowest in nine years.
- Prashant Kishor may work on Mamata Banerjee’s political campaign, say reports: Kishor, who is currently the JD(U) vice president, is credited with the YSR Congress party chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s recent win in Andhra Pradesh.
- Twelve Congress MLAs in Telangana join ruling party TRS: Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and called this a ‘shameless and brazen murder of democracy in Telangana’.
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy revokes order barring CBI inquiries in the state: The order had been issued in November 2018 by the previous government led by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
- Start preparing for Assembly elections, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s son tells JD(S) workers: A video of the remarks made by Nikhil Kumaraswamy has gone viral on social media.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka on June 8 and 9: The Centre said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Bhutan on June 7 and June 8.
- Bombay HC grants Crime Branch partial custody of accused doctors in medical student suicide case for four days: The court has allowed the Crime Branch to question them on Thursday from 2 pm to 6 pm and then from Friday till Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm.
- BJP sacks two leaders in Nagpur who allegedly predicted Nitin Gadkari’s defeat in Lok Sabha polls: Jaihari Singh Thakur and Abhay Tidke were removed from the party after their phone conversation went viral on social media.
- Wipro founder Azim Premji to retire on July 30: Abidali Z Neemuchwala will be re-designated as the chief executive officer and managing director.